S&T Bank Trims Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

S&T Bank reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for 1.9% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S&T Bank owned about 0.31% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.