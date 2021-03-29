StableUSD Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

