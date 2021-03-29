Stably USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,915.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $631,188.41 and approximately $7,915.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.47 or 0.00626173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,593,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,713 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

