Stacks (STX) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $13.65 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.00952252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,344,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

