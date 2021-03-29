Stagecoach Group’s (SAGKF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

SAGKF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

