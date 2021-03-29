Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SLFPY stock remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is 65.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLFPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.