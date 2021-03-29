Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.32 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $92.38 million and approximately $30.32 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.17 or 0.00627240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

