Starbase (STAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,209.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $675,672.49 and approximately $11,209.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.