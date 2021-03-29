Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after acquiring an additional 602,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

