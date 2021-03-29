Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is Hazelview Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.50% of Starwood Property Trust worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

