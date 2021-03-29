State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,441 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of State Street worth $132,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of STT opened at $85.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

