Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.58. 3,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,570. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.