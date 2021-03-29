Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 83,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

