Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.