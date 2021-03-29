Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 269.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,350 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,070 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Steelcase by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 403,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.67 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

