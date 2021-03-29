Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $53.85 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00014272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,715.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.04 or 0.00904512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00360077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,537,926 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.