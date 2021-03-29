Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Steem has a market capitalization of $307.66 million and approximately $40.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,835.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.00904115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.00360080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051619 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 389,194,039 coins and its circulating supply is 372,219,945 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

