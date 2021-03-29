Stephen Grant Sells 20,000 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) insider Stephen Grant sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,700.29).
Stephen Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Stephen Grant sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($82,701.86).
TND stock remained flat at $GBX 625 ($8.17) during midday trading on Monday. 13,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Tandem Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.09. The firm has a market cap of £31.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.70.
Tandem Group Company Profile
Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.