Stephen T. Tulenko Sells 1,500 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.99. 32,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.20. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $192.00 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.09.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.