stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.