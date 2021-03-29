Steven D. Heinemann Sells 31,512 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $103,359.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 3,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,656. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 106,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

