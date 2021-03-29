Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

