Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,898 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Proto Labs worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

