Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,898 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Proto Labs worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.96.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
