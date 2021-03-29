Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,795,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 476,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NI stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

