Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FMC by 69.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.77 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

