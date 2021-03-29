Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,901 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $67.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.