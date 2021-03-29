Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,210 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 333,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

