Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Semtech worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

