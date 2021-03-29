Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

