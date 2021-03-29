Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.