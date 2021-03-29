Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $8,693,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $235.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average is $203.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $236.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.