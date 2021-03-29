Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.86.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 780,324 shares of company stock worth $8,704,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

