Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,027,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.