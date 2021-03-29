Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

