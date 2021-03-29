Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.45 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 254.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Bunge worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after acquiring an additional 248,853 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of BG opened at $79.28 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

