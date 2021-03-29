Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Lumentum worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.