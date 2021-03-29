Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

