Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO opened at $13.09 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

