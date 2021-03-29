Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $167.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $167.60.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

