Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

CBRL stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

