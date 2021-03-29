Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 14,141 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

