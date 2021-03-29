Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 17,785 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 494.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 18.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 46.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.39.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $294.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $321.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

