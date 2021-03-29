Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 67,747 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,747 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after acquiring an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $40.98 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

