Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 644,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 895.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

