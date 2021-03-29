Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 29th (AGF.B, AIM, ALS, BA, BWY, CINE, CRST, DOL, DRI, FVI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 29th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $275.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 500 ($6.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$61.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$182.00 to C$186.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $34.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.50.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

