Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (CAL, CDXC, CLNC, COIHY, COR, ECL, GOOGL, KETL, OSCR, PAVM)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Monday, March 29th:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

