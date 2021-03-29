Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 862 call options.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

