Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 862 call options.
Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
