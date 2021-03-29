Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28,017% compared to the average daily volume of 30 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

