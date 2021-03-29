Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 62,740 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,210% compared to the typical volume of 2,716 call options.

Shares of CS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 30,742,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,813. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.