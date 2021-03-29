Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

